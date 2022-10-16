Eight people were shot and wounded in the early-morning hours Sunday in Harrisonburg.
According to a press release from the city, one or more persons opened fire "multiple times" into a crowd gathered in the 1500 block of Devon Lane.
Five of the injured were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, and three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, the release says. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Those wounded ranged in age from 18 to 27.
No suspects were on the scene when police arrived, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.
Police said the shooting was isolated to the gathering on Devon Lane, and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department are investigating the shooting and working to determine whether one or more people fired shots into the crowd.
The shooting occurred in a residential area traditionally used for off-campus housing for students at James Madison University. Michael Parks, spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg, said none of the injured were JMU students.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Brittany Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.
(2) comments
Welcome to the diverse, friendly city!
get a job
