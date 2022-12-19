Two men suspected of stealing more than $115,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama, and a third suspect is still at large, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, an individual went behind an unattended Kohl’s jewelry counter in Harrisonburg while two others stood and watched. The group later left the store with a bag of stolen Simply Vera Vera Wang jewelry, according to HPD.
The theft wasn’t immediately recognized, police say, but was later reported when retail staff became aware of the situation. HPD detectives viewed the store’s surveillance footage and began working with Kohl’s, and state and federal law enforcement agencies.
On Nov. 14, three suspects stole from a Rainbow City, Ala. jewelry store, and led officers on a pursuit before continuing to flee, according to HPD. One suspect was apprehended that afternoon, and a second suspect was taken into custody the following day. The third suspect managed to escape, police said.
After consultation with authorities in Alabama regarding the suspects, HPD charged four individuals in connection with the Kohl’s incident.
Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza, 27, of Chile, was charged with felony larceny, felony larceny with the intent to sell or distribute, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny with intent to sell or distribute, possession of burglarious tools and conspiracy to possess burglarious tools, according to HPD.
Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme, 26, of Chile, was charged with acting as a principal second to commit felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny with intent to sell or distribute, acting as a principal second to commit felony larceny with intent to sell or distribute and conspiracy to possess burglarious tools, according to HPD.
The third suspect that managed to escape authorities in Alabama is identified as Jaime Patricio Otarola-Troncoso, 27, of Chile. HPD said he is also believed to be the third suspect in the Harrisonburg theft, and is currently wanted.
HPD detectives charged Otarola-Troncoso on Dec. 14 with acting as a principal second to commit felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny with intent to sell or distribute, acting as a principal second to commit felony larceny with intent to sell or distribute and conspiracy to possess burglarious tools.
HPD also charged the owner of the vehicle used in the thefts, because police believe he allowed the suspects to use his vehicle in the incident. Antonio Alegandro Fuenzalida-Barrerra, 38, of Florida, was charged with accessory before the fact to commit felony larceny, accessory before the fact to commit felony larceny with the intent to sell or distribute, conspiracy to commit felony larceny with intent to sell or distribute and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.
“Authorities struggled to properly identify several of the involved suspects due to lack of proper documentation and identities are still being confirmed due to multiple aliases being used,” HPD officials said in the news release. “Law enforcement agencies continue sharing information and believe all suspects are part of a larger organized theft group.”
With the exception of Otarola-Troncoso, all suspects are in custody in Alabama, according to HPD. Charges are pending in other jurisdictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.