The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating after a man with a gunshot wound came to Sentara RMH Medical Center on Tuesday morning.
HPD said it was informed of the incident at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The individual, a 24-year-old white man, stated the incident took place in the city.
Police ask those with information to contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637.) Information can be left anonymously.
Police declined to release further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.