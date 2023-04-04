The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating after a man with a gunshot wound came to Sentara RMH Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

HPD said it was informed of the incident at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The individual, a 24-year-old white man, stated the incident took place in the city.

Police ask those with information to contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637.) Information can be left anonymously. 

Police declined to release further information. 

Contact Kellen Stepler at 574-6279 or kstepler@dnronline.com

