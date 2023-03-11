City police arrested a man after authorities say he robbed a woman in the Target parking lot Friday.
The victim said she entered her vehicle after shopping at Target at about 8:30 p.m. Friday when an individual, identified as Tyler Martin, 30, approached her at the driver's side door, Harrisonburg spokesperson Michael Parks said.
She stated Martin was armed with a handgun and demanded money, Parks said, but through an investigation, detectives were unable to confirm that a weapon was used.
Parks said the victim gave Martin some money from her wallet and she was able to safely drive away. When she got home, she called police and reported the incident. When police arrived, Martin was not on scene, Parks said.
Officers viewed surveillance video and identified Martin from previous interactions, Parks said. Martin was interviewed and arrested Saturday afternoon, Parks said.
Police charged Martin with one count of robbery.
No other information was immediately available.
