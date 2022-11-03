The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating after a puppy was allegedly stolen from a city store.
At 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, a woman entered Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center at 1790 E. Market St., took a puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag and left the store with the animal, police said.
Police ask those with information to contact officer Kevin Argiro at 540-437-0674 or Kevin.Argiro@harrisonburgva.gov.
— Staff Report
