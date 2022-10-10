Harrisonburg police are investigating two men who stole meat, seafood and other items at the Martin's grocery store on Wednesday.
Between 3:14 and 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, two men shoplifted from the Martin's at 2035 E. Market St., according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. According to HPD, the men entered the grocery store, picked up baskets and filled them with meat, seafood and other items, and left without paying.
Police said the men drove from the scene in a dark gray or silver 2005 Toyota Tacoma, with Virginia registration UJR-7606. HPD said the license plate has been reported stolen out of Leesburg for a 2005 Toyota sedan by a man who is not suspected in the case.
Police said the men also shoplifted from Martin's on Oct. 3. On July 21, the same suspects driving the same vehicle shoplifted from Harbor Freight and could not be identified, according to HPD.
Police ask those with information to contact officer Stephen Burrows at stephen.burrows@harrisonburgva.gov.
-- Staff Report
