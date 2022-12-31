The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
According to a James Madison University safety alert, no JMU students were involved in the incident.
"The Harrisonburg Police Department and the JMU Police Department do not believe there is a current or ongoing threat to our community, as this appears to be an isolated incident," the JMU safety alert said.
At this time, no arrests have been made. Police ask those with information to contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
