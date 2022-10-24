Harrisonburg police are investigating a homicide following a shooting Monday morning.
At 11 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Community Street, city spokesperson Michael Parks said in a press release.
Upon arrival, first responders located the victim, a 38-year-old man, and began treatment, Parks said.
The victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene, Parks said.
The Harrisonburg Police Department believes the victim and the suspect knew each other and the shooting Monday was a “targeted act of violence,” Parks said.
“We do not have information we can provide at this time regarding a suspect,” Parks said in an email.
Investigators are reviewing video evidence from the scene, and police have begun a homicide investigation, Parks said.
Police ask those with information to contact detective Alan Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
