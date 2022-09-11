Harrisonburg police are investigating a man and a woman who used stolen credit cards to purchase $9,000 worth of gift cards.
In a statement, the Harrisonburg Police Department said an older woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Harrisonburg on July 12.
The suspects then used the credit cards to obtain $9,000 worth of gift cards, according to HPD. Transactions were made in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Charlottesville.
According to security footage provided by HPD, it appeared the suspects left a Target store in a white car.
HPD asks those with information to contact detective Michael Spiggle at michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-437-2617. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
-- Staff Report
