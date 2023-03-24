An early morning crash Friday on Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg sent four people to the hospital, according to the Virginia State Police.
At 5:45 a.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 244, VSP said.
VSP said the chain reaction crash resulted in four people being taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The highway was shut down for about two hours, VSP said.
No other information was immediately available.
VSP continues to investigate.
