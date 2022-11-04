A Rockingham County judge granted a sanity evaluation for the man law enforcement have dubbed the "shopping cart killer."
During a hearing Friday, Judge Bruce D. Albertson granted the motion requested by defense attorney Louis Nagy, who represents Anthony Eugene Robinson, 36, of Washington, D.C.
A sanity evaluation examines an individual's mental state during the time of an alleged offense.
Robinson is accused of killing Beth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, in Harrisonburg last year. In September, a grand jury indicted Robinson on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing dead bodies and aggravated murder of more than one person within three years.
Police believe Robinson may be connected to two other slayings in Northern Virginia and one in Washington, D.C., but he has not been charged in those cases.
Nagy sought the sanity evaluation for Robinson during an Oct. 31 hearing. In his motion, Nagy wrote that the allegations against Robinson are "so egregious such that there is reason to believe that the Defendant's behavior was not rational at the time of the offense."
Nagy wrote that medical documents indicate Robinson has a history of mental illness dating back to at least 2014, and what's described in the medical records lead him to believe that a medical professional is needed to address Robinson's sanity.
Through conversations with Robinson and his family, there is probable cause to believe Robinson's sanity at the time of the offenses may be an issue in the case, Nagy told Albertson.
Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Christopher Bean did not object to Nagy's motion. Forensic psychologist Eugene Simopoulos is expected to conduct the evaluation.
Robinson is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail and appeared at Friday's hearing via video.
Police say Robinson met the women on online dating apps.
Prosecutors said during a preliminary hearing in September that Robinson and Redmon entered his room at the Howard Johnson's motel on Linda Lane in October 2021. It's believed Robinson was living there while working at Pilgrim's Pride in Timberville.
Some time after they entered the room, video surveillance shows Robinson removing a shopping cart from the room with a body-type figure wrapped in bed sheets.
Prosecutors then showed video from November 2021 in which Smith entered the room with Robinson, with Robinson again later pulling a shopping cart from the room with something wrapped in bed sheets.
A weeklong jury trial for Redmon's homicide is scheduled for Aug. 28. The jury trial for Smith's homicide is scheduled for the week of Sept. 25.
