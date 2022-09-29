A Rockingham County man charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man in 2021 will go before a jury in May.
Tanner Hartman, 20, of Dayton, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chad Anthony Mines, 46, of Dayton.
The jury trial is scheduled to begin on May 2 and last four days, Judge Bruce Albertson said in court Wednesday.
The trial previously was scheduled for next month. Hartman’s attorney, Tracy Evans, asked Albertson to continue the case because neither party had yet received DNA evidence from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Bean did not object to Evans’ motion to continue.
Police have said that on May 12, 2021, at 5:10 a.m., county sheriff’s deputies and the Clover Hill Rescue Squad responded to a report of a medical emergency at a home on Whitmore Shop Road, near the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike.
Dispatchers then received another call four minutes later, police said, for a disorderly conduct complaint on Eden Valley Road, near the the Whitmore Shop Road medical emergency call.
Deputies responding to the Whitmore Shop Road call found Mines’ body in the middle of the road with what appeared to be stab wounds and other injuries, according to court records.
Hartman was found at the Eden Valley Road home. According to court records, Hartman told deputies, “it was him or me.” A knife sheath was found on Hartman, and there appeared to be blood on his clothing.
During a hearing Dec. 6, 2021, in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District court, Amber Smith, Hartman’s cousin and a friend of Mines, testified that Hartman was acting strange when he visited her Eden Valley Road home the night of May 11, 2021.
According to court records, Smith testified that she wanted Hartman to leave, and called friends and family to pick him up. Eventually, Mines came to pick Hartman up.
During that time, investigators believe Hartman stabbed Mines to death.
Hartman was indicted by a grand jury in December and is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
