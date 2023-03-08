A juvenile involved in a police pursuit in Augusta County over the weekend was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office stated that on Saturday at about 11:30 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the 2800 block of Stuarts Draft Highway when a vehicle registered 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Police said the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to try to stop the vehicle, but the car did not stop.
The vehicle then turned off of Stuarts Draft Highway onto Indian Ridge Road, passing vehicles, and still disregarded the deputy's orders, police said. The driver, who was a juvenile, cut off their headlights to try to evade the pursuing deputy, police said.
Moments later, another deputy spotted the vehicle turn onto Lee Jackson Highway, then onto Lofton Road, police said. When deputies caught up to the vehicle on Cold Springs Road, it had crashed. And when deputies approached the vehicle, the driver wasn't in it, police said.
Police said the driver walked out of the woodline near the crash and had been ejected from the car. The juvenile had injuries to his face and head, police said.
Police said they didn't identify the driver in an effort to protect their identity. Charges are pending from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police.
"The juvenile in this incident is extremely lucky to be alive," said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith. "Parents please take this incident as an opportunity to educate your children on how traffic infractions or a criminal charge is not worth your life, just pull over."
