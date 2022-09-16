A Luray man faces criminal charges after speeding, wrecking his motorcycle and fleeing from police on Monday night.
The Page County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies were trying to stop a motorcycle riding at an "excessive speed" in the 100 block of South Antioch Road at 7:50 p.m. Monday.
According to police, Robert Thomas Kemp III attempted to avoid police, crashing his motorcycle at the Dry Run and Brookstone roads intersection.
Kemp fled the scene, police said, and drove through the scene of the crash in another vehicle shortly after. Then, deputies stopped and detained Kemp, police said.
According to online court records, Kemp will appear in Page County General District Court on Oct. 27 for misdemeanor offenses relating to the incident, including going 20 mph or more over the speed limit. He also faces a felony charge of eluding police, which will be heard in court Nov. 17.
— DN-R Staff Report
