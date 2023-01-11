A Luray man has been arrested in connection with sexual assault charges, according to the Page County Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday, the Page County Sheriff's Office announced that Tony Lee McNear, 44, of Luray, had been arrested.
Police said McNear's arrest stemmed from a joint investigation from the Page County Sheriff's Office and the town of Luray's police department that began in December.
Sheriff's deputies said it charged McNear with one count of indecent liberties, four counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery. He was arrested and held without bond.
Police said there are "multiple victims" in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing. Police ask those with information to contact the Page County Sheriff's Office or the Luray Police Department.
