The Madison County man police say was a suspect in a hit-and-run last week was taken into custody in Rockingham County on Friday night.
According to the Virginia State Police, Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night.
Jenkins was wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday in Madison County. VSP said at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, it responded to a two-vehicle crash in Madison County along the 5600 of U.S. 29 when a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV collided in the southbound lanes.
The Subaru driver was taken to U.Va. Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, police said. Jenkins drove the Chevrolet and ran away from the scene, police said.
On Friday, the Culpeper Police Department issued a "be on the lookout" for a 2015 Ford F-350 that police said Jenkins stole from a business in Culpeper. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, a Waynesboro police officer saw the Ford driven by Jenkins in Waynesboro.
VSP said as the officer initiated the traffic stop with the Ford, Jenkins drove away at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit began.
The pursuit continued westbound on Interstate 64, and state police and the Augusta County Sheriff's Office took over, VSP said. It continued northbound on Interstate 81 into Rockingham County, then eastbound onto U.S. 33, where the Ford hit a tire deflation device that was deployed by a Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy.
VSP said the pursuit ended along the 300 block of U.S. 33.
Jenkins was arrested and taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, VSP said. He is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
He is charged in Augusta County with one count of felony eluding law enforcement, one count of felony possession of stolen property, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, VSP said. There are additional charges pending in Rockingham County.
Jenkins was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions on numerous charges, VSP said.
