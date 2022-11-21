The Virginia State Police on Monday identified a Maine man as the victim in the fatal crash Saturday morning at the Interstate 81 and Interstate 64 interchange.
Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene Saturday, according to VSP.
Police said a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 64 at 6:17 a.m. Saturday and took the ramp to merge onto southbound Interstate 81. The tractor-trailer, driven by Ronald W. Wenger, 59, of Broadway, ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail, police said.
The trailer, which was carrying chicken waste, landed in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 and hit a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
The Toyota driver, Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, of Buxton, Maine, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
Mark Fanning was a passenger in the Toyota. He was also wearing a seat belt, police said.
Police said Wenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
Interstate 81 was closed for about six hours Saturday.
VSP charged Wenger with reckless driving. The investigation is ongoing.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.