A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with sex crimes against a minor.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it arrested Jose Omar Carmona following an investigation into numerous sexual assaults that occurred from 2017 to 2020 with a juvenile.
The sheriff's office did not release a last known address for Carmona, but said the suspect and victim, an Augusta County resident, were acquaintances.
Carmona faces three counts of sodomy by force, threat or intimidation, and is charged with attempted rape by force or intimidation, rape by force or intimidation, aggravated sexual battery with a victim age 13 or younger, sexual abuse by custodian, abduction by force, assault on family or household member, and contributing to delinquency of a minor, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Carmona is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.
The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the Augusta County Sheriff's Office in apprehending Carmona.
— Staff Report
