A Thursday evening shooting in Page County has left one man dead, another with life-threatening injuries and one with criminal charges.
According to a Friday press release from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s emergency communications center received a call for a reported shooting in the area of 225 Buzzard View Place outside Shenandoah on Thursday. The caller reported two people had been shot.
Upon arrival, deputies located Jay Scott Campbell, 53, dead in a pickup truck along the road. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
A second victim, whose name police withheld, was later located in the area of Wildwood Lane with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Scott Simandl, 47, was apprehended on scene without incident, police said.
Simandl is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to police.
Police said Simandl is being held without bond. Simandl may face additional charges pending completion of the investigation.
In addition to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkton, Luray and Shenandoah police departments all responded to the scene.
Police ask those with information to contact investigator Nathan Baugher or Capt. Tim Lansberry at 540-743-7810.
