Police arrested a man in Luray on Tuesday in connection with vandalism incidents in the town.
According to the Luray Police Department, officers investigated the destruction of property on the Luray Greenway that occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight on Monday and arrested Damian Roberts the following day.
He faces a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property from an incident March 18 at the Luray CVS. Police also charged him with four felony and nine misdemeanor counts of destruction of property at the Greenway.
He was released on an $10,000 unsecured bond, according to police.
