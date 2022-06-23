What started as a domestic dispute in Harrisonburg on Wednesday night led to a gun being discharged and charges filed against a 21-year-old city man.
Cyid Rakim Justice-Whitelow faces charges of assault and battery, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, discharging firearms within a building and reckless handling of a firearm, according to court records.
According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Circle at 6:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired with someone injured.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the mother of Justice-Whitelow's child, who lives in the apartment, and a man with injuries to his face. Officers said the apartment's sliding glass door was shattered, and there was a hole in the blinds and in the downspout, according to the complaint.
Police said the man was holding his face with a towel, and told rescue personnel he was going to the hospital. The man said he was dating the mother of Justice-Whitelow's child and got into an argument with Justice-Whitelow.
The man told police Justice-Whitelow hit him multiple times in the face and knocked him down. The man told police he "covered up" and hit Justice-Whitelow back.
After the fight, Justice-Whitelow had a gun that went off, the man told police.
Shortly after, Justice-Whitelow turned himself in to the sheriff's office.
He is being held in the Rockingham County Jail without bond. He will appear in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.
