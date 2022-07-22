A Valley man is facing criminal charges after he purchased a firearm for his relative who is accused of using the gun four days later in a homicide in Washington, D.C.
In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia said Gerald Kendrick Oxner, 25, of Winchester, did not disclose he was purchasing a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun for a relative when he bought the weapon at a Front Royal gun store in January 2021.
Oxner also provided a false home address on required forms, authorities said. Investigators obtained security camera footage and receipts from the store, which show Oxner buying the firearm and using his relative’s debit card to make the purchase, the statement says.
The firearm was later recovered by law enforcement in Maryland, but its serial number had been obliterated, authorities said. A forensic analysis restored the serial number, and police tracked the firearm to evidence recovered at a Jan. 25, 2021, shooting in southeast Washington, D.C.
There, one person was killed and three others were injured, the statement says, and police arrested and charged Oxner’s relative with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
A criminal complaint alleges Oxner conducted additional straw purchases in Virginia, including purchasing a firearm later found in possession of a felon in a separate shooting investigation.
Oxner is charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. If convicted, Oxner faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case. The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorneys Melanie Smith and Katie B. Medearis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.