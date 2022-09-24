A Rockingham County man accused of shooting and killing his father in 2020 will spend more than a dozen years behind bars for the crime.
In Rockingham County Circuit Court last week, Matthew Thomas Milam, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his father, Matthew Bennett Milam, 60.
Matthew Thomas Milam was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 16 years suspended for an active term of 14 years, according to court records. He was initially charged with first-degree murder. Upon release, Milam will face five years of supervised probation.
On Nov. 16, 2020, at 3:45 a.m., police responded to a medical emergency at a home along the 2800 block of Taylor Spring Lane.
Upon arrival, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue personnel found Matthew Bennett Milam dead with various physical injuries, police said.
An investigation by Rockingham County deputies and the Virginia State Police determined that the father and son had been in a fight.
Matthew Thomas Milam was arrested the same day, according to court records. He has been held since at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
A jury trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
Matthew Thomas Milam had been released on bond for charges of felony drug possession with the intent to distribute and two felony counts of drug possession at the time of the slaying.
In 2015, he was convicted in Rockingham County of felony embezzlement and was given a three-year suspended sentence.
