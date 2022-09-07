An Amelia County man was sentenced to nine years in prison in connection to sex crimes against his sister in Rockingham County during the 1970s.
On Tuesday, Judge Bruce D. Albertson accepted a plea agreement from Leroy Franklin Lehman, 65, of Jetersville, calling for nine years in prison for rape and indecent liberties with a child. Because the case is subject to old sentencing guidelines, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the terms, which will allow Lehman to be released after four years and two and a half months of active prison time.
Upon release, Lehman is subject to five years of supervised probation and cannot have unsupervised contact with minors.
He appeared in court last week to take a plea agreement, but all parties agreed to continue the case to further review sentencing guidelines.
“The victim has been involved with consultations with the commonwealth, and she finds this to be the appropriate way to address what occurred to her,” Albertson said.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said Alice Lehman, Leroy’s victim and sister, also reviewed the plea agreement and found Leroy’s punishment to be appropriate. Alice Lehman did not appear in court for the plea agreement.
Reached Tuesday, Alice Lehman, 57, of Grottoes, said that while she feels the sentence is light given the magnitude of Leroy's actions, it gives closure to the situation. The Daily News-Record does not generally identify victims of sexual crimes, but Lehman agreed to tell her story to prevent something similar from happening to other victims.
Alice Lehman said a number of factors contributed to her accepting the plea, considering Leroy’s age, his health and the emotional trauma some may have during a trial.
“To sum it up, it sent a message ... it’s sending a message that you cannot molest children in the Mennonite community and get away with it,” she said. “This whole thing was more about protecting children.”
According to court documents, the incidents occurred between July 1975 and December 1978, while the family was living on a farm in Mount Crawford. Leroy Lehman inappropriately touched and penetrated his younger sister, and forced his younger siblings to participate in lewd acts, Garst said.
Alice Lehman said Tuesday that the abuse went on for years, and was a daily occurrence.
“I don’t ever remember life without it,” Alice Lehman said.
Alice Lehman is unable to perform natural, physical bodily functions due to how intense Leroy’s actions were, and she has since suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and depression.
Albertson also ordered Leroy Lehman to pay $5,000 in restitution costs.
Alice Lehman said sexual abuse is a generational issue in both her family and in the Mennonite community. She said she revealed the family secrets, which subsequently strained relationships with them.
“That’s why I fought like I did. I wanted to see it stop,” Alice Lehman said.
John Bodenhammer, Leroy Lehman’s attorney, read a statement from Leroy expressing his deep sorrow and regret for what he did to Alice. Leroy, in the statement read by Bodenhammer, said he took “full responsibility” for his actions.
Defense attorney Bob Hahn, who worked the case with Bodenhammer, said that when Leroy Lehman was questioned by authorities about seven years ago, he admitted everything he could recall, apologized and took responsibility for it, due to his faith. By no means did his actions reflect the Mennonite church, Hahn said.
“His confession never changed,” he said.
Hahn said the touching occurred when Leroy Lehman was between the ages of 15-19, and he took a polygraph exam and gave two statements to an investigator in 2014. The polygraph results and the statements Leroy Lehman gave eight years ago are not necessarily consistent with the Commonwealth’s proffer, Hahn said.
Hahn said Leroy Lehman had gone on to lead an exemplary life since he was a teenager, and if he had not given his truthful statement in 2014, he would not have faced any charges.
Alice Lehman spoke with Never Stand Alone USA, a group that aims to support victims of sexual abuse in plain communities, which alleges that leadership in the Pilgrim Mennonite Conference failed to report the allegations of abuse to authorities or church members. According to the organization, Lehman had unrestricted access to church and school functions where children were present, without warning to the community.
Leroy Lehman wasn’t indicted until 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.