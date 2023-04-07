A Texas man authorities say trafficked large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico to Virginia was convicted by a federal jury last week.
In a statement, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' office said Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, Texas, was the "major source" of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and six kilograms of cocaine into southwest Virginia through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization.
The statement said Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the country in water tankers directly from sources in Mexico. Cantu-Cantu then, according to Miyares, redistributed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who ultimately distributed down the supply chain through western Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol.
Miyares said many of the transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker, who was incarcerated in Virginia prisons during the conspiracy.
"This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation. I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs — and dealers — off our streets," Miyares said.
The estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine distributed during the course of the conspiracy was more than $1.4 million, according to Miyares. More than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine and 7 firearms were seized, and 26 defendants have been convicted throughout the six-year investigation, which started with the investigation of street level dealers in the Smyth County area.
Both the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Harrisonburg Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, participated in the investigation.
