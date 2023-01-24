The three individuals charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Harrisonburg in October had their court cases continued until March.
Online court records indicate that a March 21 preliminary hearing is scheduled for siblings Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird and their father, Lewis Bailey, 36, of Harrisonburg. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court, but was continued until March.
The three were arrested by the Harrisonburg Police Department on Oct. 25 in connection to the death of Trevordion Oree, 38, of Harrisonburg.
Police said Oree was killed in the 200 block of Community Street in the city on Oct. 24.
Court documents indicate that the McCornells' mother, Lon'dreher McCornell, called police to report that Oree had been shot and killed in an apartment they were in.
Lon'dreher McCornell told police she was in the bathroom when Oree answered a knock on the door, court documents show. While in the bathroom, she heard the door open and gunshots. When she left the bathroom, she saw Oree on the floor, but did not see a shooter.
Video footage obtained by HPD shows three people arrive to the building in a black Volvo sedan, according to the affidavit. A man from the vehicle talked with Oree outside before Oree returned to the building and at that time, the suspect waved for the two other occupants in the car to come over, the affidavit said.
The three suspects then entered the main area of the building, and ran away after a couple of minutes, the affidavit said. They entered the black Volvo, which was registered to Lon'dreher, and fled the scene. Police say Jornileyah McCornell sold the vehicle later that day.
Genesis and Jornileyah McCornell told police they were on scene at the time of the shooting. Bailey said he wanted to talk to Oree about an investigation where Jornileyah McCornell accused Oree of sexual assault when she was younger, the affidavit said. Oree was never charged in that case.
Jornileyah and Genesis McCornell and Bailey said they were inside the apartment when "an unknown male" knocked on the door, according to the affidavit.
"No one was able to give any description of the unknown male other than him having a covering over his face," the affidavit said.
When questioned on the shooting, Jornileyah McCornell shook her head "no" when asked if she or Genesis McCornell had a gun. But when asked if Bailey had a gun, Jornileyah McCornell nodded her head signaling "yes," but wouldn't explicitly say her father had the gun, the affidavit said.
