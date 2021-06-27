Harrisonburg police arrested a Martinsville man accused of severely beating a hotel employee and attacking two officers early Saturday morning.
Eris Rubi Castillo, 27, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery, and property damage, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Police were called to the Super 8 Motel at 3330 S. Main St. at about 5 a.m. for a disorderly conduct in progress, the release says. Several callers reported a disturbance involving a man on the third floor, and another caller said a woman had been attacked and was unconscious with severe injuries.
Upon arrival, officers encountered Castillo, who was “extremely combative” with officers, according to the press release.
Police had to use a Taser on Castillo to bring him into custody, according to HPD. Once he was in custody, officers were able to get to the victim on the third floor. The woman, who was only identified as being an employee of the hotel, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where she was in critical condition.
Additional charges are pending, according to HPD.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES or 274637.
