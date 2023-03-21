Judge Kenneth Alger on Tuesday set a May preliminary hearing date for the Harrisonburg man charged in connection to a shooting on Devon Lane in the city in October.
Tyreaf Fleming, 20, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
The hearing was continued until May 31 at 9 a.m. because, Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst said, labs haven't yet returned from the department of forensic science.
Authorities have said that on Oct. 16 at 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Devon Lane for reports of shots fired into a group of people at an outdoor gathering.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers found eight victims between the ages of 18 and 27 with gunshot wounds. Five victims were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment and three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, but none of injuries were considered life-threatening by authorities.
The criminal complaint filed in the case states that two witnesses told police they were approached by Fleming at the gathering. During their conversation, Fleming saw a man he knew and said he was going to shoot him.
Fleming took a pistol from his waistline and crouched near a car beside them, witnesses told police in the affidavit. He shot up to four bullets at a victim, and witnesses told police they saw the man get hit by bullets and crawl away.
The affidavit doesn’t identify the other victims or if Fleming fired additional shots. It’s unclear how the other victims received their injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.