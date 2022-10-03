A McGaheysville man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County on Saturday.
At 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi, 30, was driving his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on U.S. 33 when he failed to stop at a red light at the Indian Trail Road intersection, according to the Virginia State Police.
Al Majidi's car hit a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Richard S. Smith. Smith, 82, of McGaheysville, was traveling south and had a green light, according to VSP.
Al Maijdi, of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
Smith died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to VSP. He was wearing a seat belt.
Police charged Al Maijdi with reckless driving.
VSP continues to investigate.
— Staff Report
(2) comments
I wonder how many weeks it'll be before the reckless driver is driving again!
It figures. Another imbecile behind the wheel who should limited to a bicycle from now on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.