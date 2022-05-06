A Shenandoah County man who was convicted in January for distributing methamphetamine and carrying a firearm while doing so has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison, authorities announced Friday.
In January, Merle Brook Stephens, 53, of Mount Jackson, was found guilty on one count of knowingly or intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon following a three-day jury trial.
Once released, Stephens will be on five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Virginia.
Stephens was arrested on December 7, 2018, as he left his hotel room in Mount Jackson. When he was arrested, authorities said Stephens was in possession of more than 323 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun with five loaded magazines, $3,637 in cash and drug paraphernalia.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the Mount Jackson Police Department, the Woodstock Police Department, the Timberville Police Department, and the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel B. Swartz and Ronald M. Huber prosecuted the case for the federal government.
