A Nelson County woman has been arrested following what police described as a "low-speed pursuit."
At 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, an Augusta County sheriff's deputy stopped a white 2018 Kia driving south on Interstate 81 due to a traffic infraction, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy and the driver, Susan Martin Lam, 37, made contact, but Lam fled the scene when the deputy returned to his vehicle to run her information.
Lam was wanted for failing to appear in Waynesboro court, according to police.
Police did not identify the deputy involved.
Lam exited the interstate toward Staunton on Richmond Road, at low speeds, police said. As the pursuit entered Staunton, the Staunton Police Department was notified.
"The deputy followed Lam, who refused to stop, and continued to drive through the city at normal speeds," according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Lam reentered Augusta County on Barterbrook Road and still refused to stop, even after multiple deputies engaged in the pursuit and deployed spike strips at the intersection of Barterbrook and Tinkling Springs roads.
Despite the spike strips, Lam continued to drive toward Stuarts Draft at nearly 40 mph, police said.
Virginia State Police joined the pursuit as it entered Stuarts Draft, police said. There, Lam turned into a shopping center at 2627 Stuarts Draft Highway, stopped her car and was taken into custody without incident.
Police charged Lam with two counts of possession of controlled substances, two counts of eluding, obstruction of justice and other traffic offenses.
"Because of the inherent dangerousness involved in vehicle pursuits, it is the policy of my office to seek significant additional jail time for anyone who chooses to attempt to elude law enforcement," Tim Martin, Augusta County commonwealth's attorney, said in a statement. "It is better for everyone to pull over and not compound the situation by fleeing."
