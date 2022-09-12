Prosecutors revealed additional information in court Monday in the case of the “shopping cart killer” accused of slaying two women and dumping their bodies in Harrisonburg.
After reviewing the evidence presented during a hearing Monday, Judge John G. Hart found probable cause to advance the case against Anthony Eugene Robinson to Rockingham County Circuit Court and scheduled the case for a grand jury next week.
Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, after both women were found dead last fall.
He also faces two counts of concealing dead bodies. Law enforcement officers have linked Robinson to two other slayings in Fairfax County and one in Washington, D.C., where dead bodies were found in shopping carts, but Robinson hasn’t yet been charged in those cases.
On Monday, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst showed Hart, Robinson’s defense attorney Louis Nagy and Harrisonburg police detective Brooke Wetherell security camera footage of Redmon entering room 336 at the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane off East Market Street in October, where investigators believe Robinson was staying while employed at Pilgrim’s Pride in Timberville.
Surveillance footage later showed Robinson pulling a shopping cart out of the room with something wrapped in bed sheets.
The Harrisonburg Police Department announced it was searching for Redmon on Nov. 10 after family and friends had not seen her since around Oct. 24.
Garst also showed similar footage of Smith entering the room with Robinson in November, concluding with Robinson again pulling a shopping cart with something wrapped in bed sheets.
The Charlottesville Police Department said Smith was reported missing on Nov. 19. Using cellphone records, police traced Smith’s phone to the Harrisonburg motel.
Robinson met both women on a dating app, Wetherell testified, and investigators linked his phone number to communications with the women up until the time of their deaths.
Police arrested Robinson on Nov. 23. When questioned by HPD, Robinson said both women overdosed on “a white pill” while he was sleeping, Wetherell said. He disposed of their bodies in the field because he didn’t know what to do, she said.
Wetherell testified that police found both bodies about 15 feet apart in a field at the corner of Linda Lane and Country Club Road, behind the motel. The shopping cart was found, investigators said, at the Howard Johnson parking lot.
Garst also showed evidence of an autopsy report from both women, which said that a plastic bag was found around each woman’s head and their arms were tied behind their back with a “chunky black yarn.” Wetherell said Robinson bought the material at Walmart on Oct. 22.
The medical examiner ruled the deaths were due to homicidal violence, and possibly suffocation. An exact cause of death for both women was undetermined.
When located by investigators, Wetherell testified that Smith was found nude, with her shirt pulled up by her neck.
When investigators searched Robinson’s room, they recovered Smith’s ID, cellphone and her clothing. Blood was found on the bed, Wetherell said.
Redmon was also found in a state of undress. Examiners found methamphetamine in Redmon’s system, but don’t believe that caused her death.
Wetherell said investigators did an “exhaustive study” of Robinson’s phone, and located more than 12,000 URLs of links to pornography sites, accessed between August until his arrest in November. Some videos that were accessed directly after each woman died fit descriptions of each woman’s body physique, Garst said.
Garst called the killings “sado sexual.”
Nagy asked Hart to reduce Robinson’s first-degree murder charge in connection with Redmon’s death to second-degree homicide, and said the killings were not premeditated. He noted surveillance video of a different woman entering and exiting Robinson’s room on her own accord, and another woman who talked with Robinson at the doorway but didn’t go inside.
Hart said there was “strong circumstantial evidence” that Robinson had plans to kill the women, and found probable cause on all four counts he faces.
The case goes before a grand jury next Monday.
