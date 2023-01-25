A domestic disturbance in the Grottoes area led to a brief barricade situation on Tuesday night.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Ore Bank Road at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a domestic dispute.
Jeffrey Mace, Sr., 45, went into a residence, had a gun, and refused to leave, Hutcheson said.
Once sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and established communication with Mace, he "voluntarily came out unarmed," Hutcheson said. The situation was resolved at about 11:30 p.m.
Hutcheson said no one was injured. There was no property damage.
Police charged Mace with brandishing a firearm, Hutcheson said. Mace is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.
