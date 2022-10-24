Someone was injured in a shooting in Harrisonburg Monday morning.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said first responders are on the scene in the 200 Block of Community Street.
Parks said the incident occurred at about 11 a.m.
He did not have information about the victim or their condition or any information about the suspect.
Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the greater public.
