A poultry house in the Stanley area is damaged following a fire Monday morning.
At 4:04 a.m. Monday morning, Stanley fire crews were dispatched for a poultry house fire at 3660 Pine Grove Road, about four miles southeast of Stanley, according to Fire Chief Terry Pettit.
Pettit said when firefighters arrived on scene, the middle of the 42 foot by 400 foot building was on fire and was spreading toward both ends. Firefighters kept the fire in that area, but the house suffered a lot of damage, Pettit said.
The poultry house was owned by Gary Cubbage, of Stanley, who grows for Shenandoah Valley Organic, Pettit said.
The house had about 15,500 chickens, Pettit said. With the loss of the chickens, damages are estimated at around $500,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Pettit said, but it started in an area where gas enters the building.
It took roughly 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control, but firefighters remained on scene for about three hours to make sure the fire was out. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.