The man accused of bringing a knife into Shenandoah Elementary School on Thursday was a pre-approved volunteer to help with a school fundraiser, according to Page County school division officials.
In a Friday afternoon statement, Page County Schools Superintendent Antonia Fox said the school division and local law enforcement continues to investigate the March 30 incident where Shenandoah Elementary School went on lockdown for a report of a "suspicious individual."
Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said during a Thursday press conference that an individual called the school at 10:32 a.m. Thursday and reported that "there was possibly a male with a gun on his side across from the school."
At the same time, a schoolteacher pushed an emergency button on an active threat mitigation app named LifeSpot, which then sent an alert that there was a threat at the school building, Cubbage said.
As police completed a sweep of the school, an investigation showed that what appeared to be a gun holster was actually a knife sheath, Cubbage said. Thomas Benjamin Loving, 46, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon on school property, a class 1 misdemeanor. Cubbage said additional charges may be pending as the investigation is ongoing.
Online court records indicate that Loving, of McGaheysville, is scheduled to appear in Page General District Court at 9 a.m. on April 20.
"The knife on his side was never brandished, no threats were made at any time, and no one was physically harmed in yesterday’s incident," Fox's Friday letter said.
Fox said "standard" check-in procedures were followed, but due to Loving's clothing – "a jacket, long shirt and vest" – school staff were not aware of the presence of the knife.
The school division will be reviewing its volunteer protocols and the circumstances surrounding Loving’s presence in the school, she said.
"As part of our response to this incident, we will be working with staff at all of our schools to discuss strategies and possible additional protocols that will enhance our building security efforts, and we are fully reevaluating our volunteer vetting process," Fox's letter said. "We will review every action and communication and are having conversations about what went well, what we could have done differently, and what we can improve upon. We are conducting this debrief in coordination with law enforcement, school staff at Shenandoah, and central office staff."
Fox also confirmed that the school resource officer assigned to Shenandoah Elementary School was not present Thursday. She said the Shenandoah SRO — who she didn't identify — followed his chain of command to notify staff he was ill and would not be at the school.
Because that happened before the school day, there was "insufficient time" for the Page County Sheriff's Office to secure an immediate replacement, Fox said.
She said that when an SRO is unable to be present at one of the schools, the Sheriff's Office typically assigns patrol staff to the school, along with town's police department. On Thursday, there were sheriff's deputies and Shenandoah Police in the area, "resulting in an immediate response when the 911 call was initiated from the school."
"In fact, a [Page County Sheriff's Office] deputy responded to the 911 call and arrived in less than one minute," Fox said.
Both Fox and Cubbage during the Thursday press briefing commended the students and teachers' actions for their calm demeanor and responsiveness during the lockdown, as well as law enforcement personnel for their responsiveness to the situation.
Shenandoah Elementary School dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and was closed to students on Friday. Shenandoah students will return to school Monday. Additional school counselors and staff will be at the school Monday to provide support and assistance as needed.
She said there are no active threats to other Page County schools, but there will be an additional law enforcement presence at all the division's schools.
"[Page County Public Schools] continues to be grateful to our law enforcement and other emergency services partners for their assistance [Thursday], the care our staff took with students, and the response from our parents and students," Fox's letter said. "We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all of our students and staff, and we thank you for your ongoing support of these efforts."
(1) comment
Ok, that was funny.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.