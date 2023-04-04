An altercation at the Pizza Hut in the Stuarts Draft area led to a Staunton man being charged with malicious wounding.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Ray Meadows, 26, of Staunton, ordered pizza from Pizza Hut and had it delivered to him in the Mint Springs area Saturday afternoon.
Police said Meadows was not satisfied with the pizza and demanded his money be refunded, and a new pizza be delivered. An employee told Meadows to call back after 4 p.m., when a manager would be on duty.
Meadows then came to the Pizza Hut, located at 2627 Stuarts Draft Highway, and "a verbal altercation occurred inside the business," with Meadows cursing at employees, police said.
Police said a man, who was a husband to an employee, followed Meadows to the parking lot. The man, who is 56 years old, suffered several stab wounds to his leg.
The victim, who police didn't identify, was taken to Augusta Health by Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad with injuries.
Meadows is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. Augusta County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate.
"The deputies received two conflicting statements from the males involved in this altercation," said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.
He said the sheriff’s office obtained video of the physical altercation and will be reviewing and processing what took place leading up to the stabbing.
