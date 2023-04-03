Police identified a Harrisonburg woman as the victim of a homicide in Washington D.C. on Friday.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of New York Avenue, in the northeast section of Washington D.C., to investigate a homicide.
When officers arrived, they found Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, inside a hotel room. She was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police.
Washington D.C. Fire and EMS personnel pronounced Bautista dead at the scene. She was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Police arrested and charged George Sydnor, Jr., of no fixed address, with first degree murder.
No other information was immediately available.
