Three individuals have been arrested in connection to a homicide in the city on Monday.
Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg, Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird, were arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Harrisonburg Police Department released late Tuesday night.
All three face charges related to the homicide for an act of violence by a mob resulting in an individual's death, the statement said.
City officials have said the fatal shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Community Street. The victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
On Tuesday afternoon, HPD released still images and surveillance footage seeking the public's help to find people of interest regarding the homicide.
"HPD investigators quickly determined the victim and suspects were known to each other and that the incident was a targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence," the late Tuesday statement said.
Police encourage those with additional information to contact Det. Alan Dyer at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637.)
(1) comment
Just a reminder.
A 13 percent demographic commits over half the violent felonies in this country.
And it ain't the Norwegians.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.