A Weyers Cave man, and two juveniles, have been arrested in connection to an incident police say involved stolen firearms at Riverheads High School.
On Jan. 31, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said it took a report for two stolen firearms in the Waynesboro area. That evening, during a sporting event at Riverheads High School, the school resource officer was notified that students may have firearms in their vehicle on school property, police say.
The sheriff's office said in a statement that during an initial investigation by school administrators and sheriff's deputies, another student went to the vehicle, got the firearms, and hid them outside on school property.
Deputies and school administrators spent hours trying to locate the firearms throughout the night before school reopened the next morning, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Once the firearms were recovered, police said it arrested Hunter Bryce Garcia, of Weyers Cave, and charged him with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one county of receipt of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a firearm on school property and one count of obstruction of justice.
The sheriff's office withheld the names of the other two juveniles involved, and said they have been charged "similarly as Garcia." The investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming, police said.
Deputies said they've identified several students with information about the incident.
Garcia is currently being held without bond in the Middle River Regional Jail. The two juveniles are being held without bond in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.
"The Augusta County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office takes the safety of the students as our number one priority," Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement. "This was an isolated incident that could have ended very badly. Situations like this should not be occurring at our schools. (Augusta County) Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin and I spoke with all students about keeping our schools safe. Our citizens can be assured that threats to our schools will be charged appropriately. Children need to understand that there will be consequences when innocent people’s lives are put in danger."
Police encourage those with information about the incident to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.