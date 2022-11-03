Three Harrisonburg men were arrested following a police chase in Shenandoah County.
At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg for reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to arrival, deputies were told that three men had fled the scene after an alleged assault, where someone had a firearm and possibly discharged it, police said.
A Shenandoah County sheriff's deputy located the vehicle, which police did not describe, at 12:33 a.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, police said, and continued to travel in the area of Senedo Road and Harmony Lane.
While the car was moving, passengers Jeremy Sauly Villalobos Calix and Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros, both of Harrisonburg, exited the vehicle and ran away, police said.
Police said the vehicle continued north on Senedo Road into Woodstock, and the Woodstock Police Department deployed spike strips, which disabled the vehicle.
The vehicle stopped near South Water Street and Indian Spring Road in Woodstock, and police took Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros, of Harrisonburg, into custody without incident.
Calix and Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros were also arrested.
Edwin Antonio Bonilla Claros was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, driving without a license, abduction or kidnapping, preventing another person from summoning law enforcement, assault by a mob, assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing a firearm with a controlled substance, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Calix faces charges of abduction and kidnapping, preventing another person from summoning law enforcement, assault by a mob, assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a firearm with a controlled substance.
Deputies charged Carlos Alberto Bonilla Claros with preventing another person from summoning law enforcement.
Online records did not indicate when the three would appear in court.
