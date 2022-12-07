A Timberville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a 19-hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson.
Police said officers responded to the area at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a wanted person, identified as Joshua Litten. The caller told police that Litten was armed and was inside a residence.
"After several attempts were made to negotiate a peaceful resolution, [Litten] produced a firearm and shots were fired from inside the residence," the statement from the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office said.
Litten surrendered to police at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and was taken into custody without anybody being injured, police said.
He was charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement, one count of reckless handling of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.
Litten was taken to the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond, police said.
