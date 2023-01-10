The Virginia State Police is seeking witnesses as officers investigate a fatal crash in Augusta County.
At 6 p.m. Monday, a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer, and a 2022 white Dodge Challenger collided in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81, near the 223 mile marker, according to VSP.
Police said the crash's impact caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the highway and hit the guardrail. The Dodge driver, an adult male who police did not identify, died as a result of the crash.
The tractor-trailer drivers were not injured in the crash, according to VSP.
Police encourage those who witnessed the crash to call 540-623-3569 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
