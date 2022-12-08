A Timberville man died, and another man was injured, in Monday's fatal crash on Interstate 81 just north of Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia State Police.
VSP spokesperson Brent Coffey said at about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a 2018 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Interstate 81 near mile marker 250 at a high rate of speed. It attempted to pass slower-moving traffic by using the right shoulder, and rear-ended a southbound 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder, Coffey said.
The Ford's driver, Christian A. Pence Campos, 19, died at the scene of the crash, Coffey said. Campos was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the Ford, an 18-year-old from Timberville who Coffey did not identify, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was also wearing a seat belt.
The tractor-trailer driver, Adriel Ciceron Ciceron, 28, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was not injured in the crash, Coffey said.
Police charged Ciceron with improperly stopping on the highway and for failure to activate hazard lights.
VSP continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.