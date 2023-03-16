The Warren County bus driver who crashed her bus into a work truck on Interstate 81 in September, injuring three people, will have to pay a fine.
Online court records indicate that Jennifer Lowe, 48, of Markham, was ordered to pay a $250 fine in connection to a charge of improper driving in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court on Wednesday.
The charge is a misdemeanor.
At 9:54 p.m. on Sept. 21, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation were setting up a work zone near mile marker 261 on I-81 when the school bus, driven by Lowe, rear-ended a highway work truck traveling in the right lane, according to the Virginia State Police.
VSP said the truck was protecting highway work zone employees who were setting up cones for a lane closure. The truck had a message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane.
Lowe was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt, VSP said.
According to VSP, 17 students were on the bus during the time of the crash.
Two 15-year-old girls on the school bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, VSP said.
The truck driver was a 21-year-old man from Salem whose name was not released. He was treated on the scene for minor injuries, VSP said, and was wearing a seat belt.
A Rockingham County Public Schools bus driver, Sarah Moyers, took her bus to the scene and drove the students back to Warren County High School.
