A Weyers Cave man has been charged in connection to a domestic incident Thursday in Augusta County.
Eric Albert Arrington, 39, faces charges of domestic assault and causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent or abused, according to a press release.
At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at Landing Lane Apartments in Weyers Cave.
Upon arrival, deputies located the woman, who told them she had been assaulted and her child was being held by Arrington. She told police Arrington was her boyfriend and the child's father.
According to the release, the child was sick, and the incident occurred because Arrington was against the mother seeking medical treatment for the child.
Upon entry into the apartment, deputies contacted Arrington, who barricaded himself and the child in the master bedroom, police said. He refused to come out, police said.
Negotiators with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to the scene, and negotiators talked with Arrington for an hour. Police said Arrington had a knife.
Arrington was still uncooperative, and SWAT officers entered the bedroom at 12:15 p.m. Arrington was taken into custody without incident, and the 4-year-old child was assessed by medical personnel with the Augusta County Department of Fire and Rescue.
There were no injuries in the incident, police said.
Arrington is currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail.
— Staff Report
