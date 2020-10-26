Taking off from Bridgewater Air Park, Matt Crabbe takes his canary and cobalt striped AT5T toward the rolling fields of rural Virginia to create a private sky of endless clouds. Every day, Crabbe and his family fly across Virginia and North Carolina to rain everything from crop protection to fire suppression on the world beneath their wings, but there’s more to the work than beautiful views and cinching adrenaline from cruising at low altitude.
Gone before dawn and back by dusk, the days of an agricultural aircraft pilot are long, but Crabbe has flown for over 40 years to provide farmers with crop protection, fertilization and cover crop seeding.
“Agriculture is a family. … When they call me to spray fungicide, it’s a time to vent. Everyone understands the urgency and everyone works well to get the job completed,” Crabbe said. “I tell everyone if they have to call us in early season because it’s wet, we’re basically a 911 service at that point.”
Crabbe Aviation’s arsenal includes three fixed-wing aircraft that can complete the work of spreading fungicide and crop cover better than ground rings by lowly gliding over farm rows, Crabbe said, and the company’s helicopter is deployed for forestry and marsh grass work. The benefits of aerial application rather than ground rings are in precision and quality but most of all speed, according to Crabbe.
“Where we shine is we don’t knock down crop. We do it quicker, faster than ground rings do; without soil compaction, without damaging any crops,” he said. “A good day for me, I would say I’ve done 15 to 1,700 acres before in the Valley in a day. In other locations where fields are bigger, we can do 3,000 a day.”
Third-generation farmer Lloyd McPherson has tended to the crops at Christian’s Creek Holsteins in Stuarts Draft for over 30 years. McPherson began using aerial application of fungicide on his corn and soybeans three years ago and said he’s seen a notable decrease in northern corn leaf spot and gray leaf spot, two common fungal diseases.
“The last two years, it’s been great. We did eight-plus bushels on the corn and on the soybeans. The other day we were doing soybeans and we saw a five-bushel increase,” McPherson said of the notable volume increase since using crop dusting. “The plant stays healthier, the stems stand just a little bit better.”
McPherson decided to hire Crabbe through the advice of Nathan Houff, an agronomy consultant at Houff Corp. based in Weyers Cave.
Houff grew up in the Valley but spent the first four years after graduating from college in the Eastern Shore, where he saw the benefits and additional yield associated with the practice of aerial application.
“Through the Valley that hasn’t been a common practice around here, but with my experience on the Eastern Shore, I saw the benefits and realized there was additional yield benefits,” Houff said. “Aerial application as a whole is definitely gaining popularity and showing very good results.”
McPherson said he does not see many other farmers use crop dusting for their fields yet, but he expects it will increase in coming years.
“It’s not common in this area, but I’ve seen it’s picked up, and I think it’s going to continue to pick up,” he said.
Inside the aircraft, Crabbe depends on three GPS systems to ensure he’s right and high in the sky. He said as farmers are progressing with modern equipment to expand work, the aerial field is also accelerating.
“Crop dusting has been around over 100 years, and it’s been performed in this state many years. … We’ve done a lot of testing with these things and everything we’ve tested, the aircraft gets more product to the plant,” Crabbe said. “We need to implement these different practices because they’re better for the future of our land.”
Apart from protecting crops from immediately threatening parasites, aerial applications can also benefit future fields for years to come by extending farmers’ ability to plant cover crop, which build soil health by reducing weeds and controlling erosion.
“By putting a cover crops out, you’re protecting the soil nutrients and organic matter from running off as well as establishing a better residue to lock in the nutrients,” Crabbe said. “Once you lose the organic matter in the topsoil, then the ground becomes much less productive and future crops are not capable of accessing the nutrients.”
Farmers who plant winter cover crops are eligible for cost-sharing or tax credits from the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District because cover crops symbiotically protect groundwater and reduce runoff into the Chesapeake Bay watershed, in addition to protecting farm soil from losing its nutrients.
According to the local conservation district website, “as biomass from crop residues accumulates, it improves soil structure and tilth, while also improving moisture retention and drought resistance.”
Without the assistance of aviation, growers must wait until their crop is harvested before planting cover crop. Houff said waiting can delay the growth for up to two months, but timing is everything as pilots must be sure there is adequate moisture in the air before raining seeds.
“Every year is different when you’re planting, especially in aerial application. That seed requires moisture and good cover to germinate and start growing,” he said. “If we get into a very dry fall, it’s hard to get the seed germinated and established.”
Crabbe said aviation work may look like fun and games, wheels almost dancing at grazing height of the crop, but pilots must get a license and complete hours of testing as governed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We are conscientious of our environment and what we do. We have to do recertification training every year, multiple training sessions for us, and we’re professionals,” Crabbe said. “People look at us like we’re doing this for fun, and it’s not fun. This is a job. … It costs a lot to do what we do, so we’re very conscientious of what we do.”
