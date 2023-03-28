Cub Scout Pack 1 had its Blue and Gold Banquet on March 25, to celebrate its Community Service Heroes, the scouts and adults that support them. All 27 Cub Scouts from Pack 1, since June 1, 2022, have provided 247 hours of community service to their community. Through Scouting for Food, Bell Ringing, Wreath Across American, Flag Day and Flag Retirements, Scout Sunday, Community Clean Up Day, Route Trash Pick Up, Bergton Fair Parking, Cards for Wounded Soldiers and so much more. Our supporting adults gave an additional 200 hours of service working along side our scouts. That’s 447 hours of service to our community. A special Patch was created for the scouts and adults along with stars, where each star represents five hours of service. The patches were presented to the scouts by various community leaders that the scouts provided a service for. In attendance were Scott Showalter Pastor from Truth & Grace Church, Eleanor Price from Harrisonburg Daughters of American Revolution, Tony Wilt our Congressional Representative, Ed Harper from Broadway VFW, Michael Gray from Timberville American Legion, Members of Troop 124, Wayne Saylor from VFW as well and Bill representing Broadway Cornerstone Church.
The top Den Heroes were:
3rd place, Webelo Den Ave 8 hours per scout (Jason Kidd & Josh Lambert co-leaders)
2nd place, Wolf Den Ave 10.3 hours per scout (JW Campbell & Bucky Strickler co-leaders)
1st place, AOL Den Ave 18.4 hours per scout (Steve May & Dennis Moyer co-leaders)
Top Scout Heroes were:
3rd place, AOL Scout Pacey Wilkins with 15.5 hours
2nd place tie, AOL Scout James Finnegan with 19 hours and Wolf Scout Riley Strickler with 19 hours
1st place, AOL Scout Aiden May 30.5 hours
A SPECIAL AWARD for organizing two years of the Pack’s SCOUTING FOR FOOD will be presented to Stephanie Frye who could not attend as well.
Cub Scouts from Pack 1 are making a difference in their community every day.
