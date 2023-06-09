BROADWAY — A tremendous fundraising event will be taking place at Beards and Broads from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday, June 11, to support four-year-old Maty McQuillian in his journey toward a cure for leukemia.
Maty McQuillian— the son of Kyle McQuillian and Ashley Roderick — was diagnosed with leukemia in March stemming from a leg injury he received last December. Maty McQuillian is currently undergoing treatment and proceeds from the event this Sunday will go to the family to help cover medical and travel expenses incurred during Maty McQuillian's treatment.
The fundraiser will feature a corn hole tournament, bounce houses, bake sale, gun raffle, live music and more.
"[We invite the community] to just come out and have fun," stated McQuillian. "Every little bit helps even if its just good wishes and prayers."
McQuillian's greatest desire for Cure Maty Day is not only to raise awareness for his son but also to raise awareness of the local businesses and individuals that have pulled together to sponsor the fundraising event and support Maty McQuillian.
"We want to make sure we raise them up too," McQuillian said.
Beards and Broads is located at 175 North Central Street in Broadway. For more information about the fundraiser, see the flyer posted on the Beards and Broads Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.