“Sueños Desarrollándose.”
“Ndoto zinazotokea.”
“ህልሞች አየተገለፁ”
A group of high schoolers from across the globe stood at the front of the classroom, teaching their peers how to say “dreams unfolding” in a variety of different languages — they laughed and teased each other and, at one point, even called for applause.
The group was participating in a workshop organized by Church World Service and James Madison University to explore storytelling, art and dance to encourage the teenagers, who are members of the refugee community, to follow their dreams.
The program, run with the help of Elisabeth Kvernen who is a media arts and design professor at JMU, and Rebecca Sprague, the CWS youth and employment program coordinator, is titled “Dreams Unfolding.” This is the second year Kvernen has held a workshop with CWS. Her first was a photography workshop in 2021, focusing on the places students came from. This year, Kvernen said they’re focusing on identity, including what students bring to the table, celebrating their identity and showing how there are layers to many people that aren’t always readily visible.
“They bring so much richness to our community,” Kvernen said. “So part of it was trying to really bring that to light.”
The workshop has a loose three-part structure, Kvernen explained, which allows the participants to choose how they want to identify and tell their own story. The students choose a part of their life to use as the beginning of their story, then choose a period of change or transition and end with their “dream unfolding,” allowing them to explore their goals for the future.
Kvernen worked with Mary Ann Zehr, an English and writing instructor at Eastern Mennonite University, and Katie Mansfield, the lead trainer for the strategies for trauma awareness and resilience at EMU, to develop the program and themes. This year, the project is funded in part by a grant Kvernen received from the JMU Faculty Senate and in part by a state grant CWS received through the Office of New Americans.
The camp officially started Tuesday. Students taught each other different languages and explored words to start brainstorming different dreams. As the workshop goes on, twice a week until August 3, Kvernen said they’ll combine photography and other art to create a collage that depicts the three acts of their story. Then they’ll work with Mansfield to tell that story through movement and dance.
Their creativity will culminate with the group sharing the art and dance at a local nursing home. At the end of the workshop, they will head to Washington, D.C., and visit Planet Word, an immersive language museum, and the capitol as a way of sharing that the kids can use their voice for change, Kvernen said.
“A big part of this is helping the youth realize that … they have things to contribute to the community,” Kvernen said.
Kvernen said the students constantly surprise her — especially with their humor — and watching the different relationships develop between the students is “a really big joy.”
“Anytime we can expose the high schoolers to something new that they didn't know how to do or have any experience with before. I mean, that’s really fun,” Kvernen said. “So I hope that they get to experience some new things and have fun.”
Emily Bender, the associate director of development and communications for CWS, said programs like these are a part of CWS expanding from just serving as a refugee resettlement agency to offering a variety of different services. Bender said youth programs help acquaint families coming to the U.S. with things like American universities.
Kvernen said since JMU has a variety of resources, she takes any chance she gets to redirect resources into the community, which can help amplify their voices and share possibilities for the future.
“[This workshop] is an avenue of exploration,” Kvernen explained.
Connecting refugees who often have a vast amount of skills, knowledge and experiences to these resources, Bender said, can help channel their skills and create a sense of belonging and inclusion.
“I always say our clients have incredible resources that they come with, we're just here to help support and help connect them with external resources in the community. This is one of just one of the many ways that we do that,” Bender said. “Being able to connect people with other community members from different backgrounds, but also other community members from similar backgrounds … really helps people feel like ‘Okay, there's a possibility at least of home in this community.’”
